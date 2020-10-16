Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler ND (1684) SVP (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 27,6 - 28,31 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination Thaler
- Year ND (1684)
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler ND (1684) with mark SVP. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 211 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 380,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- CNG (1)
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- Leo Hamburger (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Otto Helbing (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
88581 $
Price in auction currency 375000 PLN
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
75000 $
Price in auction currency 75000 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price
—
