Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler ND (1684) SVP (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse Thaler ND (1684) SVP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse Thaler ND (1684) SVP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 27,6 - 28,31 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year ND (1684)
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler ND (1684) with mark SVP. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 211 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 380,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Otto Helbing (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland Thaler ND (1684) SVP at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Thaler ND (1684) SVP at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
88581 $
Price in auction currency 375000 PLN
Poland Thaler ND (1684) SVP at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Poland Thaler ND (1684) SVP at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
75000 $
Price in auction currency 75000 USD
Poland Thaler ND (1684) SVP at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland Thaler ND (1684) SVP at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler ND (1684) SVP at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland Thaler ND (1684) SVP at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler ND (1684) SVP at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Thaler ND (1684) SVP at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler ND (1684) SVP at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland Thaler ND (1684) SVP at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler ND (1684) SVP at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Thaler ND (1684) SVP at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler ND (1684) SVP at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland Thaler ND (1684) SVP at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Thaler ND (1684) SVP at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Thaler ND (1684) SVP at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1684 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John III Sobieski Coins of Poland in 1684 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search