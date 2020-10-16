Thaler ND (1684) SVP (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler ND (1684) with mark SVP. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 211 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 380,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

