6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP "Type 1677-1687". Oval shields (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Variety: Oval shields
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,9 - 3,36 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1684
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 with mark SVP. Oval shields. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 277 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 760. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
