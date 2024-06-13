6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP "Type 1677-1687". Oval shields (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 with mark SVP. Oval shields. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 277 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 760. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.

Сondition XF (1) VF (6) F (1)