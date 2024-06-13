Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP "Type 1677-1687". Oval shields (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Variety: Oval shields

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP "Type 1677-1687" Oval shields - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP "Type 1677-1687" Oval shields - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,9 - 3,36 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1684
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 with mark SVP. Oval shields. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 277 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 760. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 SVP at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1684 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

