6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB "Type 1680-1683" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 763 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Сondition VF (6)