Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB "Type 1680-1683" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB "Type 1680-1683" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB "Type 1680-1683" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,5 - 3,36 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1680
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 763 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

