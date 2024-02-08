Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB "Type 1680-1683" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,5 - 3,36 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1680
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 763 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (5)
- Niemczyk (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
