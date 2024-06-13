6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB. TLB under the coat of arms (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 with mark TLB. TLB under the coat of arms. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5612 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (9) VF (24)

Seller All companies

DESA (2)

HIRSCH (1)

Marciniak (8)

Niemczyk (9)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rzeszowski DA (7)

Tempus (1)

WCN (2)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (1)