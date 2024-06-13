Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB. TLB under the coat of arms (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Variety: TLB under the coat of arms

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB TLB under the coat of arms - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB TLB under the coat of arms - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,9 - 3,36 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1679
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 with mark TLB. TLB under the coat of arms. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5612 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Seller DESA
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Seller DESA
Date April 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
