6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB. TLB under the coat of arms (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Variety: TLB under the coat of arms
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,9 - 3,36 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1679
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 with mark TLB. TLB under the coat of arms. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5612 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
