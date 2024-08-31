Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1679

Golden coins

Obverse 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696)
Reverse 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696)
2 Ducat ND (1674-1696)
Average price 72000 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) DL Danzig
Reverse 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) DL Danzig
2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) DL Danzig
Average price 63000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) DL Danzig
Reverse 2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) DL Danzig
2 Ducat ND (1674-1696) DL Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 0

Silver coins

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 Curved shield
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 Curved shield
Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 Curved shield
Average price 580 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 TLB Curved shield
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 TLB Curved shield
Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 TLB Curved shield
Average price 360 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB TLB under the coat of arms
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB "TLB" under portrait
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 67
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB TLB
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB TLB
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB TLB "TLB" under portrait. TLB under the coat of arms
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 3

Donative coins

Obverse 10 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
Reverse 10 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
10 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
Average price 72000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 5 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
Reverse 5 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
5 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
Average price 80000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 4 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
Reverse 4 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
4 Ducat no date (1674-1696) Donative Danzig
Average price 69000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1674-1696) IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1674-1696) IH Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1674-1696) IH Donative Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 3
