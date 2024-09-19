Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 TLB "Curved shield" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 TLB "Curved shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 TLB "Curved shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: DESA Kraków

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 6,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,076 oz) 2,3625 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1679
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 416 sold at the DESA Kraków auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • DESA (1)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 TLB "Curved shield" at auction DESA - October 15, 2022
Seller DESA
Date October 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

