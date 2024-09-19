Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 TLB "Curved shield" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Photo by: DESA Kraków
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 6,3 g
- Pure silver (0,076 oz) 2,3625 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1679
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 416 sold at the DESA Kraków auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
