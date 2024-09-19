Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 TLB "Curved shield" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 416 sold at the DESA Kraków auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

Сondition VF (1)