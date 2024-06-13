Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield". This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 662 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,600. Bidding took place December 9, 2022.

Сondition XF (6) VF (11) F (1) No grade (3)