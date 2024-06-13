Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 6,3 g
- Pure silver (0,076 oz) 2,3625 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1679
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield". This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 662 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,600. Bidding took place December 9, 2022.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Janas
Date September 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
