Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 6,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,076 oz) 2,3625 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1679
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield". This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 662 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,600. Bidding took place December 9, 2022.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" at auction CNG - August 2, 2023
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" at auction Janas - September 16, 2017
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" at auction Janas - September 16, 2017
Seller Janas
Date September 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" at auction GGN - October 23, 2004
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" at auction GGN - October 23, 2004
Seller GGN
Date October 23, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" at auction GGN - March 18, 2004
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield" at auction GGN - March 18, 2004
Seller GGN
Date March 18, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1679 "Curved shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

