6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB TLB. "TLB" under portrait. TLB under the coat of arms (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 with mark TLB TLB. "TLB" under portrait. TLB under the coat of arms. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 624 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,750. Bidding took place June 25, 2021.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)