6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB TLB. "TLB" under portrait. TLB under the coat of arms (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Variety: "TLB" under portrait. TLB under the coat of arms
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,9 - 3,36 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1679
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 with mark TLB TLB. "TLB" under portrait. TLB under the coat of arms. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 624 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,750. Bidding took place June 25, 2021.
- Leo Hamburger (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
