Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB TLB. "TLB" under portrait. TLB under the coat of arms (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Variety: "TLB" under portrait. TLB under the coat of arms

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB TLB "TLB" under portrait TLB under the coat of arms - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB TLB "TLB" under portrait TLB under the coat of arms - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,9 - 3,36 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1679
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 with mark TLB TLB. "TLB" under portrait. TLB under the coat of arms. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 624 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,750. Bidding took place June 25, 2021.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB TLB at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB TLB at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB TLB at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1784 $
Price in auction currency 6750 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB TLB at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB TLB at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition VF
Selling price

