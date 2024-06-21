Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB. "TLB" under portrait (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Variety: "TLB" under portrait

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB "TLB" under portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB "TLB" under portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,9 - 3,36 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1679
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 with mark TLB. "TLB" under portrait. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 386 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place April 23, 2024.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 725 PLN
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB at auction Numision - July 2, 2023
Seller Numision
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
