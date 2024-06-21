Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB. "TLB" under portrait (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Variety: "TLB" under portrait
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,9 - 3,36 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1679
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 with mark TLB. "TLB" under portrait. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 386 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place April 23, 2024.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 725 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
