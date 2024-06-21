6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 TLB. "TLB" under portrait (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 with mark TLB. "TLB" under portrait. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 386 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place April 23, 2024.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) XF (21) VF (29) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)

