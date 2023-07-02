Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,9 - 3,36 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1679
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 . This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 760 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 675. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Numision (1)
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 at auction Numision - July 2, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 at auction Numision - July 2, 2023
Seller Numision
Date July 2, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 675 PLN

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John III Sobieski Coins of Poland in 1679 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 6 Groszy (Szostak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search