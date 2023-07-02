Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,9 - 3,36 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1679
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 . This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 760 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 675. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Numision (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search