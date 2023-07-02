6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1679 . This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 760 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 675. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Сondition VF (1) F (1)