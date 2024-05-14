Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1687 TLB. Antique falsification (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Variety: Antique falsification
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,9 - 3,36 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1687
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1687 with mark TLB. Antique falsification. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 138 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place September 14, 2019.
