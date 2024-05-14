Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1687 TLB. Antique falsification (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Variety: Antique falsification

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1687 TLB Antique falsification - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1687 TLB Antique falsification - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,9 - 3,36 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1687
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1687 with mark TLB. Antique falsification. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 138 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place September 14, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1687 TLB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1687 TLB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1687 TLB at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1687 TLB at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1687 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John III Sobieski Coins of Poland in 1687 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 6 Groszy (Szostak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search