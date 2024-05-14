6 Groszy (Szostak) 1687 TLB. Antique falsification (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1687 with mark TLB. Antique falsification. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 138 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place September 14, 2019.

Сondition VF (2) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)