Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 K TLB "Type 1677-1687" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 K TLB "Type 1677-1687" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 K TLB "Type 1677-1687" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,9 - 3,36 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1680
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 with mark K TLB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 K TLB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 K TLB at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
351 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 K TLB at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 K TLB at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 K TLB at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 K TLB at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 K TLB at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 K TLB at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 K TLB at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 K TLB at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 K TLB at auction Rzeszowski DA - August 5, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date August 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 K TLB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 K TLB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 K TLB at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 K TLB at auction Janas - October 13, 2018
Seller Janas
Date October 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 K TLB at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 3, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

