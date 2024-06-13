6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 K TLB "Type 1677-1687" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 with mark K TLB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

Сondition XF (5) VF (16) No grade (1)

Seller All companies

GGN (1)

Janas (1)

Katz (1)

Marciniak (5)

Niemczyk (1)

Numimarket (3)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

WCN (5)

WDA - MiM (4)