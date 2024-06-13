Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 K TLB "Type 1677-1687" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,9 - 3,36 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1680
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 with mark K TLB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
351 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date August 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
