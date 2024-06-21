Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1678 (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1678 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1678 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,9 - 3,36 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1678
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1678 . This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 646 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place February 11, 2022.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1678 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1678 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1678 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1678 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1678 at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - June 2, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1678 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1678 at auction Solidus Numismatik - April 23, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1678 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1678 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1678 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1678 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1678 at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1678 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1678 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1678 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1678 at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1678 at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1678 at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1678 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

