6 Groszy (Szostak) 1678 (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,9 - 3,36 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1678
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1678 . This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 646 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place February 11, 2022.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
