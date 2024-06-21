6 Groszy (Szostak) 1678 (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1678 . This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 646 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place February 11, 2022.

