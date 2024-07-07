Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 TLB "Type 1677-1687" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 TLB "Type 1677-1687" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 TLB "Type 1677-1687" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,9 - 3,36 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1683
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (695)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 165 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 TLB at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 660 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 TLB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 TLB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 TLB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 TLB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 TLB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 TLB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 TLB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 TLB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 TLB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 TLB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 TLB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 TLB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 TLB at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 TLB at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 TLB at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 TLB at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 TLB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 TLB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 TLB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 TLB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 TLB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 TLB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 TLB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 TLB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 TLB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 TLB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

