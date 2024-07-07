Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 TLB "Type 1677-1687" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,9 - 3,36 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1683
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 165 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.
