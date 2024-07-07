6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 TLB "Type 1677-1687" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 165 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.

Сondition UNC (81) AU (19) XF (292) VF (231) F (1) No grade (70) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (5) MS63 (12) MS62 (12) MS61 (3) AU58 (5) AU55 (3) AU50 (1) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (9) NGC (36) GCN (1)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (6)

CNG (1)

COINSNET (29)

DESA (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (6)

GGN (19)

Golden Lion (1)

Höhn (1)

Janas (3)

Karbownik (2)

Katz (9)

Marciniak (88)

Niemczyk (69)

Numedux (27)

Numimarket (24)

Numis Poland (2)

Numisbalt (55)

Numision (14)

PDA & PGN (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (15)

Rzeszowski DA (111)

Stack's (1)

Stare Monety (13)

Stary Sklep (21)

Tempus (15)

WCN (104)

WDA - MiM (23)

Wójcicki (31)