Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 "Portrait with Crown" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 "Portrait with Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 "Portrait with Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,5 - 3,36 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1682
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 "Portrait with Crown". This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3142 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 "Portrait with Crown" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 "Portrait with Crown" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 "Portrait with Crown" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 "Portrait with Crown" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 "Portrait with Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 "Portrait with Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 "Portrait with Crown" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

