6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 "Portrait with Crown" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 "Portrait with Crown". This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3142 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

