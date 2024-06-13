Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 "Portrait with Crown" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,5 - 3,36 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1682
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 "Portrait with Crown". This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3142 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (2)
- DESA (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- GGN (8)
- Janas (1)
- Marciniak (20)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Numedux (3)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (6)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- Tempus (1)
- WCN (17)
- WDA - MiM (5)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 "Portrait with Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search