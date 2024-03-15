6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB "Type 1680-1683" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5282 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

Сondition XF (10) VF (12) No grade (2)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (1)

GGN (1)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (4)

Niemczyk (4)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (1)

PDA & PGN (1)

Rzeszowski DA (6)

WCN (2)

Wójcicki (1)