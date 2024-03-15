Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB "Type 1680-1683" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB "Type 1680-1683" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB "Type 1680-1683" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,5 - 3,36 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1682
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5282 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (6)
  • WCN (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 22, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 22, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Rzeszowski DA - August 5, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Rzeszowski DA - August 5, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date August 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John III Sobieski Coins of Poland in 1682 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 6 Groszy (Szostak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search