6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 TLB "Type 1680-1683" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,5 - 3,36 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1682
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1682 with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5282 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date August 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
