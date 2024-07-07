Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB "Type 1677-1687" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,9 - 3,36 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1680
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1298 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 145 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
