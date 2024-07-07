Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB "Type 1677-1687" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB "Type 1677-1687" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB "Type 1677-1687" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,9 - 3,36 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1680
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (183) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1298 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (6)
  • DESA (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
  • GGN (8)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (12)
  • Niemczyk (28)
  • Numedux (3)
  • Numimarket (9)
  • Numisbalt (15)
  • Numision (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (21)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tempus (5)
  • WCN (46)
  • WDA - MiM (8)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 145 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 TLB at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1680 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John III Sobieski Coins of Poland in 1680 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 6 Groszy (Szostak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search