6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C TLB "Type 1680-1683" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,5 - 3,36 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1683
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 with mark C TLB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6208 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
649 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
