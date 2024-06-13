6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C TLB "Type 1680-1683" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 with mark C TLB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6208 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (2) No grade (4) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1)