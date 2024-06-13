Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C TLB "Type 1680-1683" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C TLB "Type 1680-1683" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C TLB "Type 1680-1683" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,5 - 3,36 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1683
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 with mark C TLB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6208 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C TLB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
649 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C TLB at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C TLB at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C TLB at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C TLB at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C TLB at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C TLB at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C TLB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1683 C TLB at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
