Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Silver coins 1/2 Grosz of Sigismund I the Old - Poland

type-coin
type-coin

1/2 Grosz 1506-1511

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
no date (1506-1548) 0 231507 0 841508 0 6115008 (1508) Date error 0 01509 0 1031599 (1509) Date error 0 31510 0 6315101 (1510) Date error 0 11511 0 58
type-coin
type-coin

1/2 Grosz 1508-1529

Lithuania
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1508 0 01509 0 2071510 1 2381511 1 2271512 0 3431513 1 2641514 1 1381515 0 771516 1 601517 0 371518 1 1201519 1 1531520 0 1671521 0 1251522 0 711523 0 631524 1 451525 0 521526 0 311527 0 701528 0 421528 V 1 381529 V 0 19
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund I the Old All Polish coins Polish coins 1/2 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search