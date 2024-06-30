1/2 Grosz 1508 (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1508 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (9) XF (24) VF (22) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (6) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (10)

