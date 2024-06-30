Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1508 (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1508 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1508 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Numis Poland

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,03 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1508
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1508 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (14)
  • Frühwald (3)
  • Janas (2)
  • Marciniak (11)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (12)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (3)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1508 at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1508 at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1508 at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1508 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1508 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1508 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1508 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1508 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1508 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1508 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1508 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1508 at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1508 at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1508 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1508 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1508 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1508 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1508 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1508 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1508 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1508 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1508 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1508 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1508 at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1508 at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1508 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund I the Old Coins of Poland in 1508 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1/2 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search