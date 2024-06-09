Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,3 g
- Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4875 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1519
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (153)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 284 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place January 19, 2013.
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
