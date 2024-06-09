Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4875 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1519
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (153)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 284 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place January 19, 2013.

Poland 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - April 13, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - April 13, 2024
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date April 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1519 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

