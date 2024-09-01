Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Silver coins Thaler of Sigismund I the Old - Poland

type-coin
type-coin

Thaler 1533-1540

Torun
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1533 0 51533 (1540) 0 1
