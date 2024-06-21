Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1533 (1540) "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Thaler 1533 (1540) "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Thaler 1533 (1540) "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Muzeum Narodowego w Warszawie

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28 g
  • Diameter 39 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1533 (1540)
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1533 (1540) "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland Thaler 1533 (1540) "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Thaler 1533 (1540) "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1540 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund I the Old Coins of Poland in 1540 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search