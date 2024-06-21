Thaler 1533 (1540) "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1533 (1540) "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2020.

Сondition XF (1)