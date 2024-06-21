Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1533 (1540) "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1533 (1540) "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2020.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1540 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
