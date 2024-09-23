Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1540

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Ducat 1533 (1540) Torun
Reverse 10 Ducat 1533 (1540) Torun
10 Ducat 1533 (1540) Torun
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Ducat 1540 Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1540 Danzig
Ducat 1540 Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 0

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1533 (1540) Torun
Reverse Thaler 1533 (1540) Torun
Thaler 1533 (1540) Torun
Average price 770 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 Danzig
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 Danzig
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 Danzig
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 123
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 Elbing
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 Elbing
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 Elbing
Average price 370 $
Sales
0 101
Obverse 1 Grosz 1540 Danzig
Reverse 1 Grosz 1540 Danzig
1 Grosz 1540 Danzig
Average price 85 $
Sales
1 266
Obverse 1 Grosz 1540 Elbing
Reverse 1 Grosz 1540 Elbing
1 Grosz 1540 Elbing
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 157
Obverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548)
Reverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548)
1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548)
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1540 Danzig
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1540 Danzig
Schilling (Szelag) 1540 Danzig
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SP
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SP
Denar no date (1506-1548) SP Without mark in the crown
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) S
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) S
Denar no date (1506-1548) S
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SP
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SP
Denar no date (1506-1548) SP
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 101
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP
Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SVP
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SVP
Denar no date (1506-1548) SVP
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Danzig
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Danzig
Denar no date (1506-1548) Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Danzig
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Danzig
Denar no date (1506-1548) Danzig
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) MS Danzig
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) MS Danzig
Denar no date (1506-1548) MS Danzig
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Elbing
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Elbing
Denar no date (1506-1548) Elbing
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 135
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Torun
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Torun
Denar no date (1506-1548) Torun
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 45
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search