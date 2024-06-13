Denar no date (1506-1548) SP (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar no date (1506-1548) with mark SP. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place February 27, 2024.

