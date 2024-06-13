Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar no date (1506-1548) SP (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Denar
- Year no date (1506-1548)
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar no date (1506-1548) with mark SP. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place February 27, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- CNG (1)
- COINSNET (8)
- GGN (15)
- Janas (1)
- Marciniak (16)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Numedux (3)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (4)
- Rauch (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (4)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Tempus (1)
- WCN (15)
- WDA - MiM (13)
- Wójcicki (12)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1506 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search