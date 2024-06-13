Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar no date (1506-1548) SP (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year no date (1506-1548)
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar no date (1506-1548) with mark SP. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place February 27, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SP at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SP at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SP at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SP at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SP at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SP at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SP at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SP at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SP at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SP at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SP at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SP at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SP at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SP at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1506 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

