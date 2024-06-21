Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar no date (1506-1548) "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year no date (1506-1548)
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (135)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar no date (1506-1548) "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 215 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (8)
  • GGN (14)
  • Janas (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numedux (3)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (6)
  • Stare Monety (5)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (50)
  • WDA - MiM (14)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (5)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Elbing" at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Elbing" at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Elbing" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Elbing" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Elbing" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1506 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund I the Old Coins of Poland in 1506 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Denar Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search