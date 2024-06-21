Denar no date (1506-1548) "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar no date (1506-1548) "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 215 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

