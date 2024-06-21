Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar no date (1506-1548) "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Denar
- Year no date (1506-1548)
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (135)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar no date (1506-1548) "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 215 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
