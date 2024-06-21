Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1540 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1540 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1 Grosz 1540 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,06 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1540
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (157)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1540 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place November 19, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Elbing" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Elbing" at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Elbing" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Elbing" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Elbing" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Elbing" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Elbing" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Elbing" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Elbing" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Search