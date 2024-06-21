1 Grosz 1540 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1540 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place November 19, 2022.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (2) XF (68) VF (74) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) MS61 (3) Service NGC (4) PCGS (2)

