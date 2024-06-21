Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1540 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,06 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1540
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (157)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1540 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place November 19, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
