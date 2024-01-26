Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year no date (1506-1548)
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar no date (1506-1548) with mark SSP. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 18 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
430 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Seller DESA
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Seller DESA
Date April 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

