Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Denar
- Year no date (1506-1548)
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar no date (1506-1548) with mark SSP. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 18 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
430 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
