Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar no date (1506-1548) with mark SSP. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 18 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

