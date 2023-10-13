Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1540 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1540 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1540 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1540
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1540 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place March 19, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (14)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1540 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1540 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 230 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1540 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1540 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1540 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

