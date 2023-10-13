Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1540 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,24 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1540
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1540 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place March 19, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- COINSNET (3)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Tempus (1)
- WCN (14)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1540 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
