Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar no date (1506-1548) "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year no date (1506-1548)
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar no date (1506-1548) "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 218 sold at the GGN auction for PLN 470. Bidding took place April 17, 2004.

  • All companies
  • GGN (2)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 410 PLN
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Danzig" at auction Kroha - February 17, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date February 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Danzig" at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Danzig" at auction GGN - April 17, 2004
Seller GGN
Date April 17, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Danzig" at auction GGN - April 17, 2004
Seller GGN
Date April 17, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
