Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar no date (1506-1548) "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Denar
- Year no date (1506-1548)
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar no date (1506-1548) "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 218 sold at the GGN auction for PLN 470. Bidding took place April 17, 2004.
Сondition
- All companies
- GGN (2)
- Kroha (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (3)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Kroha
Date February 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GGN
Date April 17, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1506 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search