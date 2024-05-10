Denar no date (1506-1548) "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar no date (1506-1548) "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 218 sold at the GGN auction for PLN 470. Bidding took place April 17, 2004.

Сondition XF (3) VF (8) F (1) No grade (2)