Denar no date (1506-1548) SP. Without mark in the crown (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Variety: Without mark in the crown
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Denar
- Year no date (1506-1548)
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar no date (1506-1548) with mark SP. Without mark in the crown. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.
Сondition
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
