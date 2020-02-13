Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar no date (1506-1548) SP. Without mark in the crown (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Variety: Without mark in the crown

Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SP Without mark in the crown - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SP Without mark in the crown - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year no date (1506-1548)
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar no date (1506-1548) with mark SP. Without mark in the crown. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SP at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SP at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SP at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SP at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SP at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SP at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SP at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SP at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SP at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SP at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SP at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SP at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SP at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SP at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SP at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) SP at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1506 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

