Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar no date (1506-1548) MS "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) MS "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) MS "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year no date (1506-1548)
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar no date (1506-1548) "Danzig" with mark MS. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 120 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 490 PLN
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) MS "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) MS "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) MS "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) MS "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) MS "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) MS "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) MS "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) MS "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) MS "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) MS "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) MS "Danzig" at auction DESA - October 15, 2022
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) MS "Danzig" at auction DESA - October 15, 2022
Seller DESA
Date October 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) MS "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) MS "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) MS "Danzig" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) MS "Danzig" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) MS "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) MS "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) MS "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) MS "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) MS "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) MS "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) MS "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) MS "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1506 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

