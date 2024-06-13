Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar no date (1506-1548) MS "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Denar
- Year no date (1506-1548)
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar no date (1506-1548) "Danzig" with mark MS. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 120 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.
For the sale of Denar 1506 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
