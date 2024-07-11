Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1540 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: Leu Numismatik
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,06 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1540
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (266)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1540 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 354 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place May 14, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
322 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
