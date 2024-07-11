1 Grosz 1540 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1540 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 354 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place May 14, 2016.

Сondition UNC (23) AU (12) XF (113) VF (100) No grade (17) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS62 (9) MS61 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (14) PCGS (6)

