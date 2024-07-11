Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1540 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1540 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1 Grosz 1540 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Leu Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,06 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1540
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (266)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1540 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 354 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place May 14, 2016.

Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Danzig" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Danzig" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
322 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Danzig" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Danzig" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Danzig" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Danzig" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Danzig" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Danzig" at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Poland 1 Grosz 1540 "Danzig" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1540 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

