Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,67 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1540
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1031 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place April 19, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- GGN (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (13)
- Numimarket (5)
- Numis Poland (2)
- PDA & PGN (2)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (6)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (45)
- WDA - MiM (4)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (5)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search