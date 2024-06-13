Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,67 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1540
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1031 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place April 19, 2024.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Elbing" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Elbing" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Elbing" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 26, 2022
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Elbing" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Elbing" at auction Numis Poland - July 13, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
