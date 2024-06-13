3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1031 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place April 19, 2024.

Сondition UNC (8) XF (24) VF (64) F (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

COINSNET (2)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

GGN (3)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (2)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (13)

Numimarket (5)

Numis Poland (2)

PDA & PGN (2)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rzeszowski DA (6)

WAG (1)

WCN (45)

WDA - MiM (4)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (5)