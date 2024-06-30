Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548) (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548) - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548) - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,03 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year no date (1506-1548)
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548) . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.

Poland 1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548) at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548) at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548) at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548) at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548) at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548) at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548) at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548) at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548) at auction DESA - October 15, 2022
Seller DESA
Date October 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548) at auction Karbownik - October 29, 2020
Seller Karbownik
Date October 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548) at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1506 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

