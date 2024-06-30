1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548) (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548) . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.

