Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548) (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,03 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year no date (1506-1548)
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548) . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (3)
- DESA (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- GGN (1)
- Karbownik (1)
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (6)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WCN (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Karbownik
Date October 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
