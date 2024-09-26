Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar no date (1506-1548) S (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) S - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) S - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Leo Hamburger, Frankfurt a.M.

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year no date (1506-1548)
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar no date (1506-1548) with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint

Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) S at auction GGN - April 17, 2004
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) S at auction GGN - April 17, 2004
Seller GGN
Date April 17, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) S at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) S at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price

