Denar no date (1506-1548) S (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: Leo Hamburger, Frankfurt a.M.
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Denar
- Year no date (1506-1548)
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar no date (1506-1548) with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint
For the sale of Denar 1506 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
