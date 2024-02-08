Denar no date (1506-1548) "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar no date (1506-1548) "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4081 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.

