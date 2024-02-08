Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar no date (1506-1548) "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Denar
- Year no date (1506-1548)
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar no date (1506-1548) "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4081 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (5)
- Marciniak (6)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)
- Stare Monety (8)
- Tempus (1)
- WCN (13)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (5)
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1506 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search