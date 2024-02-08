Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar no date (1506-1548) "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year no date (1506-1548)
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar no date (1506-1548) "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4081 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 290 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 430 PLN
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Torun" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Torun" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Torun" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Torun" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Torun" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Torun" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Torun" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Torun" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Torun" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Torun" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Torun" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Torun" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Torun" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Torun" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland Denar no date (1506-1548) "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******


For the sale of Denar 1506 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

