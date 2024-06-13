Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,67 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1540
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 510 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,400. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • GGN (7)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (10)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (5)
  • Numimarket (6)
  • PDA & PGN (3)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (5)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (50)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (14)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Danzig" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date October 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1540 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

