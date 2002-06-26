Thaler 1533 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1533 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1028 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 70,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.

