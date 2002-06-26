Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1533 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Thaler 1533 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Thaler 1533 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28 g
  • Diameter 39 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1533
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1533 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1028 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 70,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.

Poland Thaler 1533 "Torun" at auction MDC Monaco - November 14, 2019
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
77056 $
Price in auction currency 70000 EUR
Poland Thaler 1533 "Torun" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
15202 $
Price in auction currency 15500 EUR
Poland Thaler 1533 "Torun" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1533 "Torun" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1533 "Torun" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

