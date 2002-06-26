Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1533 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: MDC Monaco
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28 g
- Diameter 39 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1533
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1533 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1028 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 70,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- Künker (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Otto Helbing (1)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
77056 $
Price in auction currency 70000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
15202 $
Price in auction currency 15500 EUR
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1533 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search