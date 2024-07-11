1/2 Grosz 1520 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1520 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 53 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat auction for PLN 540. Bidding took place January 26, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (52) VF (51) F (1) No grade (59) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)

