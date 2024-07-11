Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1520 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,3 g
- Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4875 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1520
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (167)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1520 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 53 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat auction for PLN 540. Bidding took place January 26, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (9)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (7)
- Janas (1)
- Katz (10)
- Marciniak (15)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Numedux (2)
- Numisbalt (27)
- Numision (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Russiancoin (34)
- Rzeszowski DA (20)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (21)
- Tempus (3)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date April 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
