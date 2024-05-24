1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 583 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 925. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Сondition UNC (22) AU (10) XF (100) VF (38) No grade (57) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (3) MS62 (5) MS61 (6) AU55 (2) Service NGC (18)

