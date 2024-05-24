Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4875 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1511
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (227)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 583 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 925. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - April 13, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - April 13, 2024
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date April 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 "Lithuania" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

