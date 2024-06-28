1/2 Grosz 1512 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1512 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 195 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,950. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Сondition UNC (81) AU (22) XF (136) VF (48) No grade (56) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (9) MS64 (22) MS63 (10) MS62 (15) MS61 (2) AU58 (3) Service NGC (55) PCGS (6)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

COINSNET (19)

DESA (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (5)

Karbownik (2)

Katz (8)

Marciniak (34)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numedux (15)

Numimarket (4)

Numisbalt (59)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)

Rzeszowski DA (61)

Stare Monety (1)

Stary Sklep (87)

Tempus (9)

WCN (11)

WDA - MiM (7)

Wójcicki (13)

Wu-eL (1)