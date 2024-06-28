Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1512 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: Stary Sklep
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,3 g
- Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4875 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1512
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (343)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1512 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 195 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,950. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1512 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
