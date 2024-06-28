Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1512 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1512 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1512 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4875 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1512
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (343)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1512 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 195 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,950. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1512 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1512 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1512 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1512 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1512 "Lithuania" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - April 13, 2024
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date April 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1512 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1512 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1512 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1512 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1512 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1512 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1512 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1512 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1512 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1512 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1512 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1512 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1512 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1512 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1512 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund I the Old Coins of Poland in 1512 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1/2 Grosz
