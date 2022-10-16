Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1599 (1509). Date error (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Variety: Date error

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1599 (1509) Date error - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1599 (1509) Date error - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,03 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1599 (1509)
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1599 (1509) . Date error. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 148 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place May 29, 2004.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1599 (1509) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1599 (1509) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1599 (1509) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1599 (1509) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1509 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund I the Old Coins of Poland in 1509 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1/2 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search