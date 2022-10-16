Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1599 (1509). Date error (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Variety: Date error
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,03 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1599 (1509)
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1599 (1509) . Date error. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 148 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place May 29, 2004.
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
