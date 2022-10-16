1/2 Grosz 1599 (1509). Date error (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1599 (1509) . Date error. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 148 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place May 29, 2004.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2)