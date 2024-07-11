Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1522 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1522 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1522 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4875 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1522
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1522 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place March 17, 2023.

Poland 1/2 Grosz 1522 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1522 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1522 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1522 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1522 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1522 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1522 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1522 "Lithuania" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1522 "Lithuania" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Poland 1/2 Grosz 1522 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1522 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1522 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1522 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1522 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Poland 1/2 Grosz 1522 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1522 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1522 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1522 "Lithuania" at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1522 "Lithuania" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1522 "Lithuania" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Poland 1/2 Grosz 1522 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1522 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Poland 1/2 Grosz 1522 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1522 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Poland 1/2 Grosz 1522 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1522 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Poland 1/2 Grosz 1522 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Poland 1/2 Grosz 1522 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1522 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******


