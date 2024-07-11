1/2 Grosz 1522 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1522 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place March 17, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) XF (24) VF (24) No grade (17) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS60 (1) AU53 (1) Service NGC (4)

