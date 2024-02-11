Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,3 g
- Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4875 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1526
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4040 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- GGN (1)
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (9)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Stary Sklep (7)
- WCN (5)
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search