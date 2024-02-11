Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4875 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1526
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4040 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.

Poland 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1526 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

