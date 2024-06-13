Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4875 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1527
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,850. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (11)
  • Niemczyk (12)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Numision (1)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • Stary Sklep (15)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (9)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" at auction Numision - May 21, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" at auction Numision - May 21, 2023
Seller Numision
Date May 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

