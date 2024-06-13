Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,3 g
- Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4875 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1527
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1527 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,850. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
