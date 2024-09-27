Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1527

Silver coins

Obverse 1 Grosz 1527
Reverse 1 Grosz 1527
1 Grosz 1527
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 195
Obverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548)
Reverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548)
1/2 Grosz no date (1506-1548)
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1527 Lithuania
Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1527 Lithuania
1/2 Grosz 1527 Lithuania
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 70
Obverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1527 SP
Reverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1527 SP
Ternar (trzeciak) 1527 SP
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 55
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SP
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SP
Denar no date (1506-1548) SP Without mark in the crown
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) S
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) S
Denar no date (1506-1548) S
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SP
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SP
Denar no date (1506-1548) SP
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 101
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP
Denar no date (1506-1548) SSP
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SVP
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) SVP
Denar no date (1506-1548) SVP
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Danzig
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Danzig
Denar no date (1506-1548) Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Danzig
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Danzig
Denar no date (1506-1548) Danzig
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) MS Danzig
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) MS Danzig
Denar no date (1506-1548) MS Danzig
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Elbing
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Elbing
Denar no date (1506-1548) Elbing
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 135
Obverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Torun
Reverse Denar no date (1506-1548) Torun
Denar no date (1506-1548) Torun
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 45
