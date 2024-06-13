Ternar (trzeciak) 1527 SP (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1527 with mark SP. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.

Сondition AU (2) XF (18) VF (31) F (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) XF45 (4) Service PCGS (5) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (5)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

GGN (2)

Janas (1)

Karbownik (1)

Marciniak (7)

Niemczyk (4)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

Tempus (1)

WCN (14)

WDA - MiM (11)

Wójcicki (4)