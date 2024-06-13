Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ternar (trzeciak) 1527 SP (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,57 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
- Year 1527
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1527 with mark SP. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1527 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
