Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ternar (trzeciak) 1527 SP (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1527 SP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1527 SP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,57 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
  • Year 1527
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1527 with mark SP. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.

Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1527 SP at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1527 SP at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1527 SP at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1527 SP at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1527 SP at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1527 SP at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1527 SP at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1527 SP at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1527 SP at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1527 SP at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1527 SP at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1527 SP at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1527 SP at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1527 SP at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1527 SP at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1527 SP at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1527 SP at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1527 SP at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price

