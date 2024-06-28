1 Grosz 1527 (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1527 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 4,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

