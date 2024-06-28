Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1527 (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,1 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1527
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (195)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1527 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 4,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
