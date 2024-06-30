Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1511 (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,03 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1511
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1511 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place February 24, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- COINSNET (10)
- Frühwald (3)
- Karbownik (1)
- Katz (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (5)
- Leu (1)
- Marciniak (6)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- Tempus (1)
- WCN (10)
- Wójcicki (3)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
