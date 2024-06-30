1/2 Grosz 1511 (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1511 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place February 24, 2024.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (4) XF (20) VF (17) F (7) VG (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (3)

