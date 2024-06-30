Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1511 (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1511 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1511 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,03 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1511
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1511 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place February 24, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 32 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1511 at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

